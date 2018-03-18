PARTY LIKE IT’S 1978! Mors & Yankton End Title Drought

Bucks Win First Boys' Basketball State Championship In 40 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time since 1978 there is a boys’ state basketball championship celebration in Yankton.

The Bucks ended a 40 year championship drought with a 39-37 victory over Harrisburg in the AA State Championship game at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Fittingly it was a Matthew Mors bucket that ended the 40 years of suffering. The freshman scored 18 to finish the state tournament with 86 points and, with him as the centerpiece, the wait for Yankton’s next title might not last as long.