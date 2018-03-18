Scoreboard Sunday, March 18th

Scores For Sunday, March 18, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SUNDAY, MARCH 18TH, 2018
NBA
Houston 129, Timberwolves 120

IFL
Storm 52, Iowa 40

Women’s College Basketball
WNIT 2nd ROUND @ VERMILLION
USD 74, Colorado State 49

College Baseball
Augustana 4, Northern State 2

Augustana 10, Northern State 0

Sioux Falls 3, Bemidji State 1

Bemidji State 4, Sioux Falls 3

MSU-Mankato 2, SMSU 1

MSU-Mankato 6, SMSU 5

College Softball
SE Missouri 10, USD 2

Central Oklahoma 7, Augustana 5

Northwest Missouri State 6, Northern State 0

Central Missouri 4, Northern State 3

Women’s College Tennis
USD 5, Western Illinois 2

Drury 7, SDSU 2

Men’s College Tennis
USD 6, Drury 5

