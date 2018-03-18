Scoreboard Sunday, March 18th
NBA
Houston 129, Timberwolves 120
IFL
Storm 52, Iowa 40
Women’s College Basketball
WNIT 2nd ROUND @ VERMILLION
USD 74, Colorado State 49
College Baseball
Augustana 4, Northern State 2
Augustana 10, Northern State 0
Sioux Falls 3, Bemidji State 1
Bemidji State 4, Sioux Falls 3
MSU-Mankato 2, SMSU 1
MSU-Mankato 6, SMSU 5
College Softball
SE Missouri 10, USD 2
Central Oklahoma 7, Augustana 5
Northwest Missouri State 6, Northern State 0
Central Missouri 4, Northern State 3
Women’s College Tennis
USD 5, Western Illinois 2
Drury 7, SDSU 2
Men’s College Tennis
USD 6, Drury 5