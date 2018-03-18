Sioux Falls Man Celebrates his Irish Heritage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Jack Doherty just added a new pin to his collection. It’s from the 2018 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Since 1980, when the parade began, he’s walked in every Sioux Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

To march in the parade requires purchasing a pin, so now he has 39. He says he never meant to start a collection and that it kind of just happened.

“He just happened to keep them and throughout the years and then they built up and once you get past so many years you’re like ‘oh’ like you really want to keep those and commemorate them.,” said Jack’s granddaughter Lauren Doherty.

It’s formed into a proud collection. One symbolizing his heritage

Jack is 100 percent Irish. He’s from Donegal County in Ireland

This parade is a way for him to celebrate his homeland and share it with his granddaughter Lauren.

“This is our celebration every year, it’s more important than Christmas for our family,” said Lauren.

The Doherty’s even have their own family shirts.

“There’s something about the bagpipes when you’re walking through the parade and like that’s where we always jump in is right behind the bagpipes and it gives me chills every year. I’m always like it’s emotional to watch that many people celebrating your heritage,” said Lauren.

Even though the Doherty’s are very Irish, Grandpa Jack says you don’t have to be Irish to celebrate one of his favorite days.

“My wife was not Irish, but she loved being Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Jack.

He encourages everyone to take on the luck of the Irish and celebrate the holiday.