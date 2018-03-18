Sioux Falls Thunder FC Trialing Players For 2nd Season

Sioux Falls, S.D. – 62 trialists have traveled as far as Kansas and Wisconsin to get the chance to play semi-professional soccer.

“We just say you know, come out and enjoy a family atmosphere of that next level of soccer that is missing from this area,” says Sioux Falls Thunder FC Head Coach, Mekonnen Afa.

At the helm this year is new head coach Mekonnen Afa. The coach hopes to recruit new and old faces for the Thunder’s campaign in the National Premier Soccer League.

Coach Afa has previous playing and coaching experience as the coach of the Sioux Falls Spitfire and the University of Sioux Falls.

“The experience of being at the minor league in the front office aspect of it as a player but also in the collegiate coaching, I felt that I could come into this team, be able to also help in the front-office side of it and also on the coaching side of it,” says Coach Afa.

His assistant, Ryan Beier says the experiences the team had in the first-ever season will prepare the guys coming into their second season.

“That second year is always a little more stable. You have a little more footing underneath you and you kind of know what to expect from the league as well as the teams you’re going to play,” says Coach Beier.

Due to weather, the first day of tryouts were held at the Avera Sports Dome, so the trialists were put in full-field situations on the 2nd day of tryouts instead of playing nine or even six-a-side games at the more compact sports dome.

“Really yesterday was a tight space, so we got to see how kids can work in tight spaces and I know even myself I struggled a little bit. It’s indoors and not being ready for it and hopefully today is a better day for us and I think everyone else will be more comfortable on a bigger field,” Brice Holiday tells us.

Holiday is one of the many returning Thunder players participating in the tryouts.

With a new coaching staff, they’re not guaranteed a spot on the 26 to 30 man roster, so players like Holiday and defender George Lopez have to bring their A-game to impress.

“You know you got to fight for your spot again so I’m just back here grinding trying to get my spot back hopefully. But there’s a lot of talent right now and we’ll see how it goes,” says Lopez.

The club begins regular season play in may against Minneapolis City SC.