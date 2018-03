STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP-Madison Gets Revenge And Title Over Tea

Bulldogs Pull Away For 72-59 Win

RAPID CITY, S.D. — One year after losing to the Tea Titans in the boy’s State A Championship game, the Madison Bulldogs got their revenge.

And another championship.

In a tight title game it was Madison pulling away in the fourth quarter to win 72-59 on Saturday night in Rapid City. It’s the Bulldogs seventh state title and fifth since 2009.

