Storm Win At Unbeaten Iowa

Sioux Falls Improves To 2-1 With 52-40 Victory

DES MOINES, IA – The Sioux Falls Storm improve to 2-1 after handing the Iowa Barnstormers their first loss of the season. The Storm won 52-40 on Sunday, March 18.

The Barnstormers would be the first to strike after a Drew Powell four-yard quarterback keeper which would also be the only score in the first quarter; putting the Barnstormers up 7-0.

The Sioux Falls Storm would start the second quarter strong after scoring back-to-back touchdowns. First Lorenzo Brown threw a seven-yard touchdown to Brandynn Clark and then a five-yard touchdown to Mike Tatum, giving the Storm a 14-7 lead. The Barnstormers would cut the lead to 14-10 after a successful 33-yard field goal by Cody Barber. The Storm would answer back with an 11-yard touchdown by Lorenzo Brown, bringing the score to 21-10. The Barnstormers would end the half with a 34-yard touchdown from Drew Powell to Brady Roland, cutting the Storm’s lead to 21-17.

Storm kicker Miles Bergner would begin the third quarter with a successful 23-yard field goal to give the Storm a lead of 24-17. But the Barnstormers would quickly tie it up after a two-yard rushing touchdown by Drew Powell. Storm running back Marques Rodgers would give the Storm the lead again after a 16-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 31-24. The Barnstormers would end the quarter with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Donovan Williams to tie the game at 31.

Sioux Falls would score first in the fourth quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Mike Tatum to put the Storm on top 38-31, then the Thunder Defense would hold Iowa to a field goal to bring the score to 38-34. Storm quarterback would hit Judd Harold for a seven-yard touchdown, extending the Storm’s lead to 45-34. The Barnstormers would answer with a seven-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Drew Powell, cutting the Storm’s lead to 45-40 with one minute remaining in the game. The Storm would end the game with a 14-yard touchdown from Lorenzo Brown to Brandynn Clark and an interception by Jermaine Robinson, bringing the final score to 52-40.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown completed 22 out of 26 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown. Storm running back Marques Rodgers had 13 yards and one touchdown while Lyle McCombs McCombs had 20 rushing yards. Wide Receivers Mike Tatum and Judd Harrold each tallied one touchdown and Brandynn Clark reeled in two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Chris Martin lead the defense with seven total tackles, including one sack. Defensive back Jermaine Robinson grabbed one interception.

The Sioux Falls Storm (2-1) play the Green Bay Blizzard (0-4) on Saturday, March at 7:05pm in Green Bay for a week five match-up.

-Recap Courtesy SF Storm