Sully Buttes Boys’ Make It Another Championship Season In Onida

Third Straight Year A Charger Team Has Won A State B Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Sully Buttes added to the trophy case up in Onida, claming the boys’ basketball State B title in a thrilling 58-55 victory over Clark Willow Lake.

The Charger girls won state championships in 2016 and 2017, and last night the boy’s claimed the second title in program history to go along with their 2009 victory.