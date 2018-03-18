UPDATE: Girl Dies in Water Rescue Incident at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue at Falls Park around noon Sunday afternoon.

The crews were informed that a 5-year-old girl fell into the water. Two rescue swimmers were deployed into the water and began to break the ice where she was last seen. The girl was found unresponsive and pulseless. Paramedics performed resuscitation efforts, but were unsuccessful. The girl was pronounced dead.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department and Paramedics Plus Ambulance during this event.

