USD’s Carlton Hurst To Compete In Slam Dunk Contest

2nd Straight Year A Coyote Will Compete





CHICAGO, IL – South Dakota’s Carlton Hurst has been selected to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Bill Greehey Arena at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Thursday, March 29, Intersport announced today.

Hurst is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. He was invited to take part in the Slam Dunk Championship after being recognized as one of the nation’s finest slam dunk performers.

Hurst, a native of Denver, Colorado, recently completed his senior campaign with the Coyotes after seeing action in 22 of the Coyotes 35 games. After missing 13 games due to injury, he came back to play in the Coyotes’ final four games of the season.

Prior to his injury, Hurst started 52-straight games for USD, every game he had played in. This year, Hurst averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while drawing a defensive assignment on the opponent’s top offensive player.

This will be the second-straight year that South Dakota will be represented at the dunk championship as former Coyote Tyler Flack participated last year, narrowly missing out on the finals. He placed third in the event which was highlighted by a 540-degree dunk.

The producer of the event, Intersport, invites 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships (eight dunkers, along with eight men’s and eight women’s shooters). The program showcases the dunking and sharp-shooting talents of the nation’s top college basketball players.

A complete roster of participants will be released at a later date.

Tickets for the 2018 State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships are on sale now and can be purchased at CollegeSlam.com. General admission tickets are $15.

-Story Courtesy USD Athletics