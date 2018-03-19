Out and About with Addie: Week of 3/19

The first week of spring is one to get out and celebrate, despite there being snow in the forecast! Addie Graham-Kramer, president of The Event Company joined us again this Monday with a full list of events to help you do just that. Click on the video above or the links below to learn more about where you can support Literacy and grab a good brew in the process, or Pit Bull Rescue, or how to crochet, even have breakfast with the Easter Bunny this week!

Wednesday, March 21 – Your Best You! SF Business & Professional Women 5 Part Series

Thursday, March 22 – Brewhaha 2018 to benefit REACH Literacy

Thursday, March 22 – Learn to Crochet at JOANN

Friday, March 23 – Corks & Collars to Benefit Sioux Empire Pit Rescue

Saturday, March 24 & Sunday March 25 – Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show

Saturday, March 24 – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny