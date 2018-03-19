Big Day for Lincoln at Dan Lennon Invite

VERMILLION, SD… The Dan Lennon Invite was held Monday for Class “A” school and the Lincoln Patriots won 7 events between the boys and girls. Jack Elliot won the 1600 M, Hunter Merkley the Long Jump, Malik Redd the Triple Jump and the Patriots boys also won the 4 x 200, just missing a meet record. As for the girls, Courtney Klatt won the 1600 M, Ryley Heier the Triple Jump and the Patriots won the 4 x 400. Other local winners Monday at the Dakotadome were Erin Kinney-Harrisburg (60 M), Maddy McClure-Yankton (3200 M) and Averi Schmeichel-West Central (60 M Hurdles). Local boys winners were Braiden Petersen-Brandon Valley (60 M) and Nolan Hoback-Harrisburg (Pole Vault)…

The Class “B” athletes compete on Tuesday in Vermillion.