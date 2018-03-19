Despite Slow Start, Great Bear Sees 43K Visitors In 83 Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Despite a rough start, Great Bear Recreation Park just wrapped up a solid season.

The park officially closed yesterday, making March 18th the latest they have stayed open. General Manager Dan Grider says the skiing and tubing hill is typically open for 95 days and sees about 40,000 visitors.

This season, they were only open for 83 days, but saw 43,000 visitors. Grider says they started the season a few weeks behind schedule, but their fortune turned around with the turn of the calendar.

“If you recall, it was really cold over the holidays, so we didn’t have a whole lot of business. But one we got into January and all the February snow, it just pulled the season out of the fire for us. We ended up with 83 days and we’re really happy about that,” says Grider.

Crews are currently in tear down mode. It will take seven to ten days to get everything cleared out Grider says they will start planning for next season when summer rolls around.