Downtown Sioux Falls Store Sees Big Business for St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – St. Patrick’s Day brought extra customers to downtown Sioux Falls stores this weekend and to one shop in particular.

Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts say the parade usually brings in a bigger crowd, much like the Christmas season for other retailers. This St. Patrick’s Day, owners say the best day of business in the store’s 20-year history.

Dick Murphy says the store is a way for his family to share their Irish heritage with the community, and to help customers celebrate their own traditions during the holiday.

“I think they like being around an Irish gift store when you have a St. Patrick’s Day parade. It’s something that connects them and something, that I find, is incredible for a day of business as well,” says Murphy.

Murphy says his family has been at every St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls, but this year’s was extra special. His brother Patrick Murphy led the parade as it’s grand marshal.