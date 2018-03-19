Humane Society Plea to Pet Owners with Warmer Months Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Many of us are eager to get outside with warmer days on the way. It’ll sure make walking the dog a lot more pleasant. However, the Spring season also comes with a greater chance that our furry friends will run away. So how can you help them when these accidents happen?

At the Sioux Falls Humane Society 13 yellow lab puppies are already being adopted. They’re an example of a big challenge the humane society faces this time of year.

“We had a yellow lab come in. She came in as a stray. No identification no microchip no collar,” says McKee

Staff member Lex McKee says the lab has been adopted, but when she arrived she wasn’t fixed.

“We found that she was pregnant, and she did have 13 puppies. It takes a lot out of everybody, the staff you know to keep them clean, and find them good homes,” says McKee.

The humane society is preparing for more of these situations as they approach their busiest time of year. The shelter houses around 200 animals during slow seasons, but once spring has sprung, that number goes up to *400.

“It’s just everybody is out, animals, wildlife, cats and dogs everybody just wants to be out because it’s nice,” says McKee.

Along with spay and neutering, McKee urges owners to stay up-to-date on vaccinations. By law, pets need to have rabies shots, or else an owner will be fined about $120.

It’s also important to have your animal tagged or microchipped to help reunite owners with their lost pets. It sounds like a no-brainer, but the shelter frequently houses pets without identification.

There’s no time limit on how long an animal can stay at the shelter. But if they’re not claimed within 3 to 5 days, they become the property of the humane society. At that point, if you come to get your pet, you’ll have to pay a fee.