Mooney Plays With Some Swagger for USD

VERMILLION, SD…Matt Mooney is an entreprenuer on the court…..

“Control your own destiny and you be your own boss and same way in the game. I like the moment and I like taking risks and giving it everything I got.” USD Junior Guard Matt Mooney says.

…and off.

“He had an idea he said to me ‘coach, what do you think about a restaurant called Bugs’? Doesn’t sound very appetizing Matt! Then he had his rationale kind of made sense. It just kind of left me at hello.” USD Head Coach Craig Smith says.

The Chicago native had the business of playing Division One College Basketball on his mind out of high school when he got just one offer from the Air Force Academy.

“I said alright, if this is what I gotta do to play Division One ball, if this is what I gotta do to pursue my dream, I’ll go through with this military. And it was really tough. Mentally, physically, military standpoint, academics, basketball, everything together. At the end of the day I just wasn’t happy.” Matt says.

That led him to South Dakota.

“Coach Smith, him and Austen Hansen were calling me every day between the two of him. And I just developed a really good relationship with those guys.” Mooney says.

And Matt has become one of the best players to ever wear a Coyote uniform, averaging nearly 19 points a game and earning 1st team All-Summit League honor in each of his two seasons.

“Matt’s greatest strength and his greatest weakness is he thinks he can do everything. But that’s what you love about him because he’s got bravado. But he’s really honed in and he’s really simplified the game. And once he simplified the game his game really took off.” Smith says.

“When you put in the time it gives you confidence. And I try to play with a little bit of a swagger to me. I play with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.” Mooney says.

And business is good in Vermillion.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.