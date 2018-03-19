Northern Men Happy to be at Pentagon For Elite 8

KDLT Sports
SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Northern State Wolves begin play in the Elite 8 Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. And it’s a place they have had great success after just winning the NSIC post season tournament. Paul Sather says his team has to be careful not to think of it as too much of an advantage, but knows his players are excited about the venue. And they always lead D-II in attendance so there should be plenty of NSU fans at the game knowing that 3 wins means a national championship.

