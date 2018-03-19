Authorities Identify 5-Year-Old Drowning Victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have identified the 5-year-old girl who fell into the water at Falls Park on Sunday.

Maggie Jo Zaiger, from Audubon, Iowa, was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the water by rescue swimmers.

Police say Maggie was playing with the foam near the water before she fell in. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue say they arrived on scene in less than four minutes and that the rescue swimmers pulled Maggie out of the water within nine minutes of being on scene. Maggie was found unresponsive and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation say after similar incidents in 2013, they made several revisions to caution signs in the area. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also added additional anchor points in the area for water rescue situations. Parks and Recreation say they will be working with several agencies to look at anymore additional changes to safety precautions.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department and Paramedics Plus Ambulance during the incident.