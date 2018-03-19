Police: Busy St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Law Enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say they had a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Sioux Falls police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a saturation patrol Saturday night. During that time officers gave out 193 citations in total.

Officers made 11 DWI arrests and 34 speeding citations. Police say the number of DWI arrests are more than usual but consistent with the amount of officers patrolling.

South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted with a plane in case it was needed. Police say this was a small trial and that they might be utilizing it more in the summer.