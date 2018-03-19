Sioux Falls Police Host Coffee With A Cop On Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls residents will have the chance to speak to law enforcement about anything they want.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is hosting “Coffee with a Cop” at Camille’s Sidewalk Cafe tomorrow morning from 8:30 to 11.

Police say it’s a good opportunity for residents to speak with officers one-on-one about everything from neighborhood concerns to community development.

This is the first Coffee with a Cop event to take place this year.