Sioux Falls Police Investigating Weekend Carjacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man was sent to the hospital after the people he offered a ride to beat him and stole his vehicle.

Police say the victim was outside a business at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim offered a ride home to a woman and both her and a man entered the vehicle.

At some point, police say there was a disagreement and the victim told the two passengers to get out. The man got out of the backseat and opened the driver’s side door. The suspect pulled the victim out of the vehicle, beat him, and drove off with the vehicle.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for possible face fractures.