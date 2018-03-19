State to intervene in case of Buffalo Chip incorporation

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – The state of South Dakota is challenging the incorporation of the town of Buffalo Chip.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the state has hired a private attorney to serve as a special assistant attorney general. The state Supreme Court last week said it will allow the state to intervene.

Buffalo Chip is located outside Sturgis and used to be a campground mainly used by motorcyclists.

The Supreme Court in January said any challenge to a 2015 vote to incorporate Buffalo Chip must be brought by the state. Sturgis and a Meade County landowner appealed.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the Supreme Court can rule based on what has been submitted or ask for additional information.

The Supreme Court has asked Buffalo Chip to provide a response by March 29.