To Trash or Recycle? How To Recycle Right

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a tough call. Do you toss it, or does your trash have a second life?

Recycling can be refreshing and many make a point to do it whenever possible.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Sioux Falls mayor, Mike Huether. “It is, because what you’re going to find is that not only are you doing good things for the environment but hey, taxpayers. Hey, Sioux Falls citizens. You’re saving money.”

For example, you’ll want to keep the cap on that plastic water bottle you’re recycling. That way, liquid won’t spill out and contaminate other recyclables.

So can you recycle a greasy pizza box? That’s a good question. They say a lot of the times, the top part of the pizza box just doesn’t get as greasy, so you can trip that part off and toss it in the recycling bin.

According to Jessica Sexe, the sustainability coordinator fromt the Department of Public Works, Sioux Falls is seeing a decline in pounds of trash per person per day.

“It feels wonderful and I can’t thank people enough for recycling,” said Sexe.

The city’s one landfill can hopefully hold up until 2080, and that’s with the growing population. However, that’s only if people take on the daily responsibility of reusing and recycling.

“It’s also thanks in part to people purchasing things that produce less waste or making more conscious decisions about maybe bringing your own reusable bag to the grocery store,” said Sexe.

The Department of Public Works has been the driving force behind it all. Sexe says 2017 was a record year in recycling in Sioux Falls with a 25 percent overall recycling rate.

“We can still do better,” said Sexe. “25 percent is great, but let’s get even higher. Let’s see if we can be the highest in the nation.”

This means the city exceeded their 2017 recycling goals.

However, one – use cups are a no-go for recycling, like coffee cups or cups that you get at fast food venues. Sexe recommends you bring your own reusable cups.