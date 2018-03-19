Topping The List: Low Unemployment In The Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With consistently one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, one might think it wouldn’t be a challenge to find the job of your dreams in South Dakota.

However, even with the low unemployment rates we see in our region, it can be tough to know where to start. One event that gives you a starting point is the KDLT Career Fair hosted by KDLT, and the Department of Labor.

South Dakota Department of Labor’s Greg Johnson and KDLT local sales manager Dannette Tobin sat down with Simon Floss with recent trends in employment, as well as details to the event.

For more information, click here.