Trump, Dems at odds over immigrants, border wall in budget battle

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and top congressional Democrats remain shy of an agreement to put language into a government spending bill to protect many young immigrants from deportation.

A White House official and a Senate Democratic aide say the White House has offered a two-and-a-half-year extension of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. In exchange, the White House wants $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico and other security measures.

Democrats say for that amount, DACA recipients and people who might qualify for the program must get more: a chance at citizenship.

DACA lets immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children stay temporarily and get jobs. Trump halted the program last fall.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private talks.