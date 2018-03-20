Ag group accepts challenge to raise millions for industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation has taken on a five-year challenge to fundraise $4 million to help support the state’s agriculture industry.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s office said Tuesday that money raised by the foundation will be matched with $1 million from the state and the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Daugaard says in a statement the challenge will “ensure growth in the industry” while emphasizing the need for philanthropy in agriculture. The announcement came at biofuels producer POET’s headquarters in Sioux Falls.

The company is committing $250,000 to the matching challenge. POET CEO Jeff Broin says the effort to promote agriculture education, market development and research is crucial for the state’s future.

The South Dakota Agricultural Foundation is a nonprofit made up of leaders in South Dakota’s ag industry.