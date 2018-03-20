Does Ballot Order Matter?

Studies show voters could use "shortcuts"

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are 18 candidates running in city and school board races in Sioux Falls. The order they are listed on the ballot was selected at random. But does that order matter? Could it affect a candidates chances of winning an election?

“This race, since it’s non-partisan and has multiple candidates, this is like the worst case scenario for having an effect on ballot order,” says Dr. Julia Hellwege, an assistant Political Science Professor at USD, “how people vote is one of the main questions that we want answered.”

Hellwege says there are many studies analyzing if and how the order of a ballot influences a candidate’s chance of earning a vote. A lot of research is conflicting, and there’s no clear cut answer. But experts are confident in other factors that impact a voter’s choice.

“We know that party is the number one thing for that. And incumbency meaning that you’re running for the same office again, so name recognition, as well as the money that you have in your archest your campaign funds going to matter the most,” says Dr. Hellwege.

However, many studies show that during that time in the voting booth, what someone sees on the ballot, is important in their decision making.

“Essentially, when we are looking at a list, we are drawn to the top name or the last name. so several studies show if there is an effect, it’s going to either be for the top name, or for the last name,” says Dr. Hellwege.

The more names to choose from, the higher the chance that a voter will revert to “shortcuts” such as picking the top or bottom candidate.

“And even something like going through this list of ballots and ballot issues can be really fatiguing for the brain so we try to use as many shortcuts as we can,” says Dr. Hellwege.

This makes it even more important for candidates to get their names and faces out there.

“They need to know your name, and if they can remember your name and if you were a likable person or came to their door, thats what’s going to help. Especially if you’re at a disadvantage in terms of the name ordering,” says Dr. Hellwege.

Dr. Hellwege also says despite the differing results in ballot order research, it is important that names are randomized.

“So pulling names out of a hat is the closest we can get to random, and it’s going to be the most unbiased way of doing it,” says Dr. Hellwege.

South Dakota state law requires candidates names be selected at random. Instead of a hat, the city of Sioux Falls uses a canvas box.