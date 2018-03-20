Condoleezza Rice Discusses National Security at Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice addressed a full house tonight at Augustana University.

Rice is the latest speaker to be highlighted through the university’s annual Boe Forum on Public Affairs. She focused on national security.

Rice says it’s fair to say that the international system feels dangerous since the economic and military leadership of the U.S. may not be as dominant as it once was. However, Rice says the biggest national security threat is the K-12 education system and how we are equipping future leaders.

Rice spoke to nearly 4,000 people at the sold out forum. Many from the audience were excited to hear from such a prominent figure.

“The fact that she came to a small place like South Dakota is just amazing. It speaks to her down to earth nature. That is one of the reasons why she’s my personal hero,” Katie Murray of Rapid City.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity as an Augustana student to get to interact with, and listen to and learn from the wisdom of someone as influential as Condoleezza Rice,” Augustana senior Hannah Norem.

Rice was the first African American woman to serve as secretary of state. She was the first female national security advisor under President George W. Bush.