Dakota Layers Egg Farm Donates 540 Dozen Eggs to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Dakota Layers, a family owned egg farm located in Flandreau, donated eggs to Feeding South Dakota on Tuesday.

Dakota Layers partnered with South Dakota State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams over the past months. For every free throw made in Frost Arena, Dakota Layers donated a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

This year, 471 free throws were made and Dakota Layers increased the total number of donations to 540 dozen eggs. Over the years, Dakota Layers has donated over 36,490 pounds of eggs to Feeding South Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota says the donation will provide one dozen eggs to 540 families in the area.