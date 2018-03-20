Director, Clinic

Directs the staff and programs of the ambulatory services department providing clinical services to patients; establishes appropriate levels of care and ensures that high standards and quality in healthcare are met. Oversees the daily operations of ambulatory services programs to ensure that the proper services needed, are provided. Develops and establishes approved standards and guidelines for ambulatory services and programs. Monitors and evaluates the performance of ambulatory services staff to maintain quality in the healthcare provided. Directs recruiting and training services to ensure that ambulatory services staff possess appropriate technical and professional healthcare skills.