Doty's Graceland Men Win NAIA Title in OT

KANSAS CITY… Graceland University hired Alcester native Craig Doty 2 years ago and his Jackets won 20 games and turned the program around instantly. 2017-2018 they kept the momentum going. An early season 93-81 win at Augustana opened plenty of eyes and the Yellow Jackets got better and better as the season progressed. They made the NAIA Division national tournament and Monday night in the semi-finals rallied from way down at the half to beat LSU-Shreveport 87-80 thanks to a 53-34 second half, advancing to Tuesday night’s title game.

Graceland led throughout the game, but let a double digit second half lead evaporate as LSUA led in the final seconds when LT Davis made a great pass to Will Nelson to tie the game at 72 and send it to overtime. Nelson led Graceland with 28 points. Davis, who won 2 Junior College National titles at Rock Valley CC with Doty as his head coach, scored 22 points. But it was another assist that made the difference. With time running out in OT and the game tied at 80, he found Justin Harley open on the wing and he drained the game-winning 3 as time expired giving Graceland it’s first-ever NAIA championship 83-80. They finished the season 29-10 with 11 straight wins. And for Doty, it was his 3rd national title in 5 years!