Dubuque man pleads guilty to reduced sex trafficking count

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) – A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to a reduced federal child sex trafficking charge.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 37-year-old DeCarlos Matlock entered the plea in Cedar Rapids’ U.S. District Court to sex trafficking of children through means other than force, fraud or coercion. His original charge alleged the use of force, fraud or coercion. A second trafficking count and a prostitution count were dropped as part of the deal.

Matlock faces 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Another man in the case, Alvin Harrison, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion and several other counts. His trial starts April 9.