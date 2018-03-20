Fmr. Secretary of State Rice to Address Full House at Augie’s Boe Forum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will address a full house tonight at Augustana University.

Rice is the latest speaker to be highlighted through the University’s annual Boe Forum on public affairs. Rice will discuss America’s national security and the world.

The sold-out forum takes place at 7:30 p.m.

Rice was the first African-American woman to serve as Secretary of State, and also the first female National Security Advisor under President George W. Bush.