The Golden Arches are Going Green

McDonald's announces steps to significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions

NEW YORK – The company behind the golden arches wants to get greener. McDonald’s on Tuesday announced a number of steps it will take to cut the greenhouse gases it emits into the air, including tweaking the way the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders is produced. The world’s largest burger chain said it expects the changes to prevent 150 million metric tons (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030, equal to taking 32 million cars off the road for a year.