Gov. Dennis Daugaard debating ‘a few’ potential bill vetoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says there are “a few” bills that he’s thinking about vetoing before the 2018 legislative session officially ends.

The Republican executive didn’t specify Tuesday which bills he might reject. State lawmakers return next week for the session’s final day to debate any vetoes that could come from the governor.

Daugaard says he plans to sign bills that lawmakers have passed over the next several days, with the last batch getting his signature on Friday. He hasn’t yet vetoed any bills this year.