Maintenance Administrator

• Ability to read and interpret documents and at times read blueprints.

• Must possess basic computer and calculator skills.

• Must be able to use the computer to set-up and generate needed reports using MS Excel and the CMM software as needed.Duties Include

1. Continue to develop, organize and implement an effective CMM system for facility and production equipment.

2. Data entry of spare parts, PM tasks, equipment set-up etc.

3. Provide necessary effort to locate and expedite parts and components during emergency breakdown situations.

4. Provide periodic cycle counts of storeroom inventories.

5. Provide reports as needed from CMM system.

6. Following office procedures to generation of purchase requisition, approvals and receiving of purchased parts.

7. Performs regular data analysis on parts and assets.

8. Manage work order- ensure proper creation, planning, update and closure of work

9. Work harmoniously as a team and be respectful of others.

10. Other duties as required.