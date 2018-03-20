Maintenance Administrator
CCL Label
|This position is the primary plant administrator for the CMM system and responsible for data entry, set-up, training, report generation and spare parts inventory of all assets using the CMM system. This includes ordering and expediting asset parts. Specific skills include knowledge of mechanics, pneumatics, hydraulics, and electrical terminology along with a useful understanding of computers and software. The individual selected for this position must have excellent communication with part and equipment suppliers.
|Job Requirements
|• Ability to read and interpret documents and at times read blueprints.
• Must possess basic computer and calculator skills.
• Must be able to use the computer to set-up and generate needed reports using MS Excel and the CMM software as needed.Duties Include
1. Continue to develop, organize and implement an effective CMM system for facility and production equipment.
2. Data entry of spare parts, PM tasks, equipment set-up etc.
3. Provide necessary effort to locate and expedite parts and components during emergency breakdown situations.
4. Provide periodic cycle counts of storeroom inventories.
5. Provide reports as needed from CMM system.
6. Following office procedures to generation of purchase requisition, approvals and receiving of purchased parts.
7. Performs regular data analysis on parts and assets.
8. Manage work order- ensure proper creation, planning, update and closure of work
9. Work harmoniously as a team and be respectful of others.
10. Other duties as required.
|Contact Information
|Email your resume to: sfhr@cclind.com or apply in person at CCL Label, 1209 W Bailey St, Sioux Falls, SD.