Man Dies After Jumping From I-29 Overpass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A tragic development on Tuesday, led to a portion of I-29 in Sioux Fall being closed for a few hours.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Police say a man jumped from the 49th Street bridge onto the interstate. He was then struck by a semi-truck heading northbound.

The man’s injuries were fatal.

The interstate was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

Authorities are ruling the death a suicide.