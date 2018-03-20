Man Who Stole Puppy From Officer Fined $854

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Minnesota man who helped steal a puppy belonging to a South Dakota police officer who was recovering from brain surgery has been sentenced to a month in jail and fined $854. The American News reports 19-year-old Hassan Yusef, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pleaded guilty earlier this month to being an accessory to a felony.

Police say the 4-week old German shepherd and electronic devices were taken Sept. 30 from the home of Aberdeen Officer Briston Bruce, and the puppy was later let loose in Minnesota. It was found by a Minneapolis resident who placed an ad on social media, and police intervened to arrange for the dog’s return.