Movie Theater Applies to Sell Beer & Wine

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Soon, a Sioux Falls theater may allow you to drink alcohol while watching a movie.

West Mall 7 has applied to the city for a beer and wine license. They’d set up a counter near the concession stand and only offer it after 4 p.m. Movie-goers who are 21 and older and want to buy a drink would be given a wristband. City councilors are scheduled to decide on the license April 3.