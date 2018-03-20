Northern Advances to Elite 8 Semi’s

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The final game of the day in the Men’s Division II Elite 8 was a “home game.” Northern State, who traveled just 204.3 miles from Aberdeen, SD to Sioux Falls, packed the Pentagon. In the loudest game of the day, Northern State was able to down East Stroudsburg 79-71. The Warriors’ press flummoxed Northern State in the first half, keeping it a six-point game, but Northern State cleaned up its game in the second half and ran away with it. Despite an impressive 28-point output from ESU’s Steve Harris, Ian Smith (21 points, five assists) and the Wolves were able to hold the No. 4-ranked offense in DII to 71 points. DJ Pollard had 19 points, Logan Doyle 13 points as the Wolves set a school record with their 35th win. They play #2 seed Queens in the 8:30 game Thursday nightt with the winner advancing to Saturday’s title game.