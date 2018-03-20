Package Explodes Inside Texas FedEx Distribution Center

AUSTIN, Texas – Federal agents say a medium sized package exploded inside a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, overnight. One person was injured, a FedEx employee who apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast. The FBI and ATF are at the scene. Federal agents say this package is likely linked to attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber. But they have not officially connected this explosion to the others.

The package was on a conveyor belt when it detonated and there were about 75 workers inside the facility when the explosion occurred. Houston ATF reports all employees have been evacuated from the facility as they investigate the incident.