Sioux Falls Police Investigating Overnight Carjacking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating a car robbery late Monday night.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of West 12th Street. Police say a woman pulled up to a buidling when a man approached her, opened the car, pulled her out and onto the ground. The suspect then got into her vehicle and drove off.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American man, 5’7″ tall, with short dark hair, and wearing a dark colored jacket and jeans at the time.