Police: Two Arrested On Drug And Child Abuse Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested two people on drug and child abuse charges.

A parole office was called to a home on the 500 block of West 2nd Street to check on a drug warrant. He then found children with ages ranging from one to 13-years-old in poor living conditions inside the house.

The parolee, 25-year-old Matthew Boyd Adams and the mother, 30-year-old Stacy Marie Poulson of Sioux Falls on drug charges and abuse or cruelty of a minor charges.

Police say they found the drugs in the same location where the children were found.

“Found a small amount of meth. That was in the basement, and when the officers were going down there, the kids started coming up, so kids were in that area as well,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Officer Clemens also says the children were taken into protective custody.