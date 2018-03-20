Sales? Customer service

Personal Shopping, Customer Service, Basic Business Operations ,Marketing – Social Media, & Multi-Media Advertising Campaigns. We are seeking an energetic and enthusiastic person with excellent communication skills and a strong background in sales and customer service.

Job Requirements

• Prefer at least 1 year of Sales and Customer Service experience.

• Strong phone & interpersonal skills, exceptional presentation, organization, communication, and customer service.

• High energy, enthusiastic, and motivated demeanor

• Flexible hours

• Bachelor Degree preferred with some marketing knowledge, but not required if experience meets the minimum.

Contact Information

David Jones Fashions for Men & Women

5005 S. Western Ave. Sioux Falls – Across from Bracco’s at the Bridge’s Plaza Contact Dave at: 605-338-7300

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website: