SF Christian Dominates at Dan Lennon Class "B"

VERMILLION, SD… Monday was SF Lincoln’s day at the Class “A” portion of the Dan Lennon Invite. Tuesday it was the Class “B” schools and it was the SF Christian boys who stood tall winning 5 events. Lexi Unruh of the Chargers also won the high jump. Alexis Even of Parker won the 60 M and Ashton Vaith of Menno the 60 M Hurdles… As for the Chargers boys, Cooper Hitt won the 400 M, Lance Van Zee the 800 M, Justus Adams the 60 M Hurdles and they also won the 4 x 400 M and 1600 Sprint Medley.