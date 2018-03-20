Shooting Investigation at Southern Maryland High School

GREAT MILLS, Md. — The Latest on the shooting at a Maryland high school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been no fatalities in the Tuesday morning shooting at Great Mills High School.

Yingling says the two victims were shot, but she doesn’t know how the shooter was injured. She also didn’t have the identities of the any of the three injured.

She says all three had been transported to hospitals.

—–

A sheriff’s spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says she doesn’t know how many or the severity of the injuries at Great Mills High School. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene.

Approximately 1,600 students attend the school. Parents and guardians are being asked to stay away, going instead to Leonardtown High School to reunite with Great Mills students there.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Rep. Steny Hoyer tweeted that they’re monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.