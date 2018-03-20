South Dakota School Submits Design for White House Easter Egg Roll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A White House Easter celebration will feature a design from some truly egg-cellent South Dakota artists.

Students at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Madison were selected to design an egg to represent their state in the annual Easter Egg roll at the White House.

Kids from kindergarten through 5th grade helped come up with this design, which features everything from Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills to pheasants and barrel racing. Plus some classic cuisine like chislic and kuchen.

The design now heads to the Department of Education for approval.

The Easter Egg roll takes place on April 2nd.