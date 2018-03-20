South Dakotan Farmers Respond To New Tariffs

EMERY, S.D. – Tuesday is National AG day. Some farmers are sharing concerns over new tariffs the Trump Administration has proposed. That’s 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum.

Scott Stahl is a third-generation farmer in Emery. While he’s happy to be celebrating the birth of new baby calves , he’s also worried about the new tariffs.

“What we don’t want to have happen is a tariff imposed on, you know, steel from that country and have them put a retaliatory measure on, you know, our grains going into their market,” said Stahl.

KDLT also caught up with congresswoman Kristi Noem (R- South Dakota) earlier in March.

Noem says the tariffs could come with consequences, like damaging trade relationships with other countries. She worries this would have a domino effect on South Dakota’s AG industry.

“China is one of the countries that imports a lot of our soybeans, and if they decided to retaliate by putting some kind of tariffs on our commodities, it’d be a devastating thing for our farmers and ranchers,” said Noem.

The tariffs are scheduled to start on March 23rd.

All three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation have voiced their concerns about the reaction from other countries.