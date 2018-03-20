Springing Into A Clean Home

Simon Floss
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With the long and dreary winter weather hopefully in our rear view mirrors for good, it’s time to drive into spring!

One of the more popular trends that comes with the warmer weather is sprucing up your home, garage, cars, or really anything you own with some spring cleaning. Lisa Soma from ‘Organizing By Lisa’ stopped by the KDLT Kitchen with the best de-cluttering tips you, and your home, may need for the change in season.

Fore more information on ‘Organizing By Lisa,’ click here.

 

Related Post

Large Hail Damages Cars, Homes In Watertown
From 80s to Snow Within Two Days
Art Maze II Returns
Lucky Charms Good Enough To Eat With The Hood Maga...

You Might Also Like