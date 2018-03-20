Wolves Have Home Court Advantage in Elite 8

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Northern Wolves take on E. Stroudsburg University Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls in the final Elite 8 game of the day. Paul Sather loves the fact that his team will have a vocal crowd on their side, but realizes once the ball is in the air the home court advantage isn’t the most important thing. It’s how hard his guys play and they’ve given consistent effort all season en route to a 34-3 record, tying for the most wins in school history. This is the 2nd Elite 8 appearance for the Wolves. The first was back in 1998.