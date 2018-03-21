Accounts Payable Associate

CCL Label-Full Time

Description: Provides financial, administrative and clerical support by ensuring payments are completes and expenses are controlled by receiving payments, processing, verifying and reconciling invoices according to established policies and procedures in an efficient, timely and accurate manner.

Requirements are a High School Diploma or GED; Associates Degree or equivalent from a two year college or technical school preferred. 1-3 years direct accounts payable experience. Knowledge of general accounting principles, general math skills, Proficiency in MS Office, High degree of accuracy. Excellent data entry skills and an ability to work independently or as a team member.

Contact Information:

CCL Lable, Inc. Human Resources Dept.

sfhr@cclind.com (mail to sfhr@cclind.com)

1209 W. Bailey St.

Sioux Falls, SD 57117

Phone: 605-336-7940